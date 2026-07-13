Royal Bank Of Canada Increases American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Price Target to $11.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 114.63% from the stock's previous close.

DCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.57.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

DCH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.12. 639,172 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,799. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The company's revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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