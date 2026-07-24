Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $35.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.12.

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Columbia Banking System Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of COLB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,960,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.40 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, CMO Devine David Moore sold 3,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $115,269.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 18,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $554,793.72. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 571.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Columbia Banking System

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Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company's offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

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