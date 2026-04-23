Royal Bank Of Canada Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $47.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock's previous close.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.02.

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CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CSX had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 23.88%. CSX's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $3,740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 165,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,876.28. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $1,215,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,614.10. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,854. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,282,107 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $300,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,450,199 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $122,516,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 944,946 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,555,000 after buying an additional 425,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 423,312 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,373 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CSX

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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