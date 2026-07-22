Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.26.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 843,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 495,316 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 206.0% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Synchrony Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Synchrony beat second-quarter EPS estimates by a wide margin, reporting $2.59 per share versus expectations around $2.08-$2.14, while also raising its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.50. The strong profit beat, record purchase volume, and loan growth point to solid operating momentum. Synchrony Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Synchrony beat second-quarter EPS estimates by a wide margin, reporting $2.59 per share versus expectations around $2.08-$2.14, while also raising its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.50. The strong profit beat, record purchase volume, and loan growth point to solid operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded favorably: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $90 and kept an outperform rating, while Bank of America’s Mihir Bhatia reiterated a Buy rating and set an $89 target. Those revisions signal confidence in Synchrony’s earnings power and valuation. Benzinga report on price target increase

Analysts responded favorably: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $90 and kept an outperform rating, while Bank of America’s Mihir Bhatia reiterated a Buy rating and set an $89 target. Those revisions signal confidence in Synchrony’s earnings power and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Management also increased the quarterly dividend to $0.34 from $0.30, a 13.3% hike, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests confidence in capital returns.

Management also increased the quarterly dividend to $0.34 from $0.30, a 13.3% hike, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests confidence in capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in just below estimates at $3.72 billion versus about $3.73 billion expected, which may be limiting upside in the shares despite the earnings beat.

Revenue came in just below estimates at $3.72 billion versus about $3.73 billion expected, which may be limiting upside in the shares despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the Q2 call and consumer spending trends was generally constructive, with Synchrony suggesting customers are still spending despite inflation pressures, but this is more supportive of the long-term outlook than an immediate catalyst.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

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