Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Price

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock's previous close.

GTY has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Huntington started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.29.

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Getty Realty Trading Up 0.4%

GTY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 72,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.74%.The company had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.45 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.540 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Getty Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Realty this week:

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Further Reading

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