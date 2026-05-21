Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.49% from the company's previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.58.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.09. 48,533,927 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,799,766. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Article Title

NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Article Title

The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Article Title

Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Article Title

Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q2 guidance of about $91 billion in revenue topped consensus, but management excluded China data center revenue, leaving some uncertainty around how much of the growth story can be realized there. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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