Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Price

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.33.

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Veralto Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE VLTO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.65. 849,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,503. Veralto has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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