Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $707.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $762.00 to $707.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $810.91.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $75.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $622.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Regeneron’s phase 3 melanoma trial for fianlimab missed its main goal, weakening confidence in a high-profile pipeline asset and contributing to analyst downgrades. Reuters article

Regeneron’s phase 3 melanoma trial for fianlimab missed its main goal, weakening confidence in a high-profile pipeline asset and contributing to analyst downgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup reaffirmed its neutral rating on REGN but cut its price target to $700 from $900 , signaling a more cautious valuation view. Tickerreport article

Citigroup reaffirmed its rating on REGN but cut its price target to from , signaling a more cautious valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: Leerink Partners also reaffirmed a market perform rating and lowered its target to $641 from $792 , reflecting reduced expectations after the trial setback. Benzinga article

Leerink Partners also reaffirmed a rating and lowered its target to from , reflecting reduced expectations after the trial setback. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel antibody-Helicon conjugates, a pipeline-expanding deal that could eventually generate significant milestone payments and royalties. Yahoo Finance article

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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