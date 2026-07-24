Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $129.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.15.

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Visteon Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $6.14 on Friday, reaching $106.25. 134,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,905. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.78 million. Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 241 shares in the company, valued at $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,798.60. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,463 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,582 shares of the company's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Visteon by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Visteon

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About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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