Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase - $1.76 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This is a 7.3% increase from Royal Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

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Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at C$295.01 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$281.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$250.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$175.50 and a one year high of C$306.38. The stock has a market cap of C$409.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 18.40%.The firm had revenue of C$17.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S.

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