Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase - $1.76 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Royal Bank of Canada logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada declared a quarterly dividend of $1.76 per share, up 7.3% from the prior $1.64 payment. The dividend yield was reported at about 2.4%.
  • The dividend is set to be paid on August 24 to shareholders of record as of August 24, with the ex-dividend date listed as July 27.
  • Recent updates around the stock were mostly positive, including a “Moderate Buy” analyst consensus and the share price moving above its 200-day moving average, though insider selling was also noted.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This is a 7.3% increase from Royal Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at C$295.01 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$281.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$250.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$175.50 and a one year high of C$306.38. The stock has a market cap of C$409.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 18.40%.The firm had revenue of C$17.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Royal Bank of Canada News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Bank of Canada this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada received a consensus analyst recommendation of "Moderate Buy", which suggests Wall Street views remain favorable and may be supporting the stock. Royal Bank of Canada TSE: RY Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts
  • Positive Sentiment: The share price crossed above its 200-day moving average, a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum buyers and indicate improving investor confidence. Royal Bank of Canada TSE: RY Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including a large sale by Director David Ian McKay and additional sales by Katherine Gibson, Graeme Ashley Hepworth, and Bruce Washington Ross. Insider selling can weigh on sentiment because investors may view it as a sign of caution, even if it is often routine diversification.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royal Bank of Canada Right Now?

Before you consider Royal Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Royal Bank of Canada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines