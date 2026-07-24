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Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Insider Katherine Gibson Sells 462 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Royal Bank of Canada logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Royal Bank of Canada insider Katherine Gibson sold 462 shares on July 22 at an average price of C$297.19, totaling about C$137,302. After the trade, she held 290 shares, a 61.44% reduction in her position.
  • Recent performance and fundamentals: The stock rose C$0.68 to C$294.35 in Friday trading, near its 52-week high of C$306.38. RBC reported C$3.90 EPS on revenue of C$17.45 billion in its latest quarter.
  • Dividend and analyst outlook: The bank raised its quarterly dividend to C$1.76 per share from C$1.64, implying a 2.4% yield. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$262.96.
  • Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY insider Katherine Gibson sold 462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$297.19, for a total transaction of C$137,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,185.10. The trade was a 61.44% decrease in their position.

Katherine Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 22nd, Katherine Gibson sold 462 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$284.86, for a total value of C$131,605.32.
  • On Friday, May 22nd, Katherine Gibson sold 462 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$261.83, for a total value of C$120,965.46.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY traded up C$0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching C$294.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,124,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,400. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$281.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$249.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$175.50 and a one year high of C$306.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.45 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Royal Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$226.00 to C$232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$245.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$267.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$258.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$262.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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