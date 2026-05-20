Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $233.15 and last traded at $233.4880. Approximately 579,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,550,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.20.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.9%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total transaction of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,347,057 shares of company stock worth $424,815,685. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,810,000 after purchasing an additional 461,990 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,806,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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