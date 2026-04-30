Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Up 10% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $274.50 and last traded at $279.4180. Approximately 1,074,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,512,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.01.

The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings outperformed expectations — adjusted EPS $3.60 vs. consensus ~$3.20; revenue was roughly in line and year‑over‑year revenue rose ~11%. This beat underpins confidence in demand and pricing power. Read More.

Q1 earnings outperformed expectations — adjusted EPS $3.60 vs. consensus ~$3.20; revenue was roughly in line and year‑over‑year revenue rose ~11%. This beat underpins confidence in demand and pricing power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company returned ~ $1.1 billion to shareholders in Q1 ($836M buybacks + $270M dividends), signaling strong free‑cash flow and shareholder capital allocation. Read More.

Company returned ~ $1.1 billion to shareholders in Q1 ($836M buybacks + $270M dividends), signaling strong free‑cash flow and shareholder capital allocation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $17.10–17.50 (consensus ~17.27) and Q2 guidance of $3.83–3.93 (below consensus ~4.09). FY guidance is near consensus, but the lower Q2 band creates short‑term uncertainty. Read More.

Royal Caribbean issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $17.10–17.50 (consensus ~17.27) and Q2 guidance of $3.83–3.93 (below consensus ~4.09). FY guidance is near consensus, but the lower Q2 band creates short‑term uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its annual profit outlook citing higher fuel costs — a clear margin headwind that forced guidance trims and could pressure near‑term profitability if fuel stays elevated. Read More.

Management cut its annual profit outlook citing higher fuel costs — a clear margin headwind that forced guidance trims and could pressure near‑term profitability if fuel stays elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary highlights the same tradeoff: strong underlying demand and an earnings beat, but rising fuel costs and the softer Q2 outlook are why management pulled back near‑term guidance — creating one reason for volatility. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho set a $379.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $352.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $2,562,053.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,695,121.06. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total transaction of $76,475,593.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,435,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here