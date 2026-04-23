Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $4.4554 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $265.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,681,386 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total value of $29,710,297.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,513,217.82. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,985 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $361.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $383.00 to $349.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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