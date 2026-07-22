RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $101.53, but opened at $107.00. RPM International shares last traded at $107.4910, with a volume of 355,478 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

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RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. RPM International's payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RPM International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,387.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 21,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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