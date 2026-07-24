RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.25.

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RTX Trading Up 7.2%

RTX stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX has a 1 year low of $150.61 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day moving average is $192.04. The company has a market cap of $281.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. RTX's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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