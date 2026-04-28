RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 1.3% - Here's What Happened

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.79 and last traded at $175.6830. Approximately 5,911,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,992,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.38.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $198.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here