RTX (RTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $22.8803 billion for the quarter. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

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RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RTX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTX Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX has a 52-week low of $143.56 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in RTX by 3,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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