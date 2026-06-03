Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells $16,809,393.16 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $16,809,393.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,467,965.44. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.55. 5,308,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Rubrik from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 12.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Rubrik by 31.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Rubrik

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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