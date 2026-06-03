Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $930,050.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $930,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $393,411.15. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00.

On Friday, May 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $138,775.00.

On Friday, May 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $610,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $122,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $537,900.00.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,063. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RBRK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.12.

Get Our Latest Report on RBRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock worth $162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock worth $193,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,714 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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