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Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 721 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rubrik director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares on June 3 at an average price of $80.73, for proceeds of $58,206.33. The sale, made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, reduced her holdings by 23.66% to 2,326 shares.
  • RBRK fell 3.4% to $79.55 on heavy volume, and the stock remains well above its 52-week low but below its 52-week high. The move comes amid broader insider selling, including a prior May 29 sale by Wassenaar and additional sales by other executives.
  • Rubrik’s latest earnings showed strong growth, with quarterly EPS of $0.04 beating estimates and revenue of $377.68 million topping expectations by a wide margin. Analysts still rate the stock a Moderate Buy, with a consensus target around $85.12, though some firms have recently cut price targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rubrik.

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $58,206.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,777.98. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 29th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00.

Rubrik Trading Down 3.4%

RBRK traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,063. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $70.00 price target on Rubrik and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.12.

View Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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