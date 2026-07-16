Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.66% from the company's previous close.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.96.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE:RBRK opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. Rubrik's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $58,811.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $378,321.66. This trade represents a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,416,668.10. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,321 shares of company stock valued at $24,074,426. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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