Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given New $87.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBRK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.16.

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Rubrik Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $77.02 on Friday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,053,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at $25,802,183.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,424,382.69. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 12.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 31.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 24.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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