Rubrik's (RBRK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stephens' target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 602,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.09. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,053,291.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at $25,802,183.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,650. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 over the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Rubrik by 104.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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