Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 81.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.76%. Rumble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Rumble's conference call:

Rumble said the Northern Data acquisition remains on track to close in June/this quarter , with about 81% of shares secured and all required regulatory approvals received. Management expects the deal to transform Rumble into a much larger cloud and AI infrastructure business.

Rumble said the , with about 81% of shares secured and all required regulatory approvals received. Management expects the deal to transform Rumble into a much larger cloud and AI infrastructure business. Management highlighted strong early momentum in cloud, including multiple GPU-as-a-service customer negotiations , non-dilutive GPU financing offers, and a new institutional win with Anchorage Digital . They also said cloud could become the company’s largest revenue driver over time.

Management highlighted strong early momentum in cloud, including multiple , non-dilutive GPU financing offers, and a new institutional win with . They also said cloud could become the company’s largest revenue driver over time. First-quarter revenue rose to $25.5 million , up 7% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA loss improved modestly to $21 million . However, net loss widened sharply to $30.3 million due largely to non-cash fair value changes and acquisition-related costs.

First-quarter revenue rose to , up 7% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA loss improved modestly to . However, net loss widened sharply to due largely to non-cash fair value changes and acquisition-related costs. User growth continued to accelerate, with MAUs reaching 56 million and Rumble Shorts setting new viewership records. Management said Shorts is driving MAU growth and expects to begin monetizing it in the second half of 2026 , which should help ARPU.

User growth continued to accelerate, with and Rumble Shorts setting new viewership records. Management said Shorts is driving MAU growth and expects to begin monetizing it in the , which should help ARPU. The company said Tether’s $100 million advertising commitment has already started to ramp gradually and should scale more meaningfully in the second half of the year. Rumble also expects election-related spending and new ad products, including internal boosting tools, to support monetization later in 2026.

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Rumble Stock Performance

RUM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 4,785,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Rumble has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Rumble by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 9,326,205 shares of the company's stock worth $58,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821,230 shares of the company's stock worth $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rumble by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,064,072 shares of the company's stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rumble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,454 shares of the company's stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 267,177 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rumble from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Trending Headlines about Rumble

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About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company's primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

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