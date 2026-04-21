Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Rush Street Interactive to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $520,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 677,258 shares in the company, valued at $15,319,575.96. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Judith Gold sold 48,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,113,958.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,588 shares of company stock valued at $24,025,669. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Rush Street Interactive's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

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