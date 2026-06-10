Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $34,223,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $585,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 631,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,203.52. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,136,241 shares of company stock worth $78,637,133. 52.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,822,279 shares of the company's stock worth $180,680,000 after buying an additional 107,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,037,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 57.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,943 shares of the company's stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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