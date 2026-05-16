Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.6250.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 710,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $17,721,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,651,994.92. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,612,134 shares of company stock worth $86,203,467. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 377.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $3,766,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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