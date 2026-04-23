Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.0850, with a volume of 1282337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

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Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 29,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $596,580.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,495 shares in the company, valued at $170,494.65. The trade was a 77.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $4,351,677.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 949,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,712,735.28. This represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,239,588 shares of company stock valued at $24,025,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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