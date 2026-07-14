Russell Schundler Sells 14,738 Shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 14,738 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,053,914.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 605,962 shares in the company, valued at $43,332,342.62. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Liquidia Stock Up 7.4%

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 1,153,916 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 546.40 and a beta of 0.55. Liquidia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company's stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company's stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Liquidia by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Liquidia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company's stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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