RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and traded as low as $63.71. RWE shares last traded at $63.8540, with a volume of 57,930 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RWEOY shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RWE in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of RWE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RWE

RWE Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.76 billion. RWE had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.16%.RWE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.576-3.395 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RWE AG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

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