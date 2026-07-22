Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised Ryan Specialty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz bought 3,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,595.24. The trade was a 287.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,146,524.28. This represents a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590. 52.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,776,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,929,094 shares of the company's stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,172 shares of the company's stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company's stock worth $238,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $66.27.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ryan Specialty's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ryan Specialty's payout ratio is 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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