Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $279.99 and last traded at $270.8480, with a volume of 442949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.95.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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