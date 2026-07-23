Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $30.1910, with a volume of 79269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYZ shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryerson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYZ

Ryerson Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Ryerson's payout ratio is currently -50.68%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,080. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 11,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $311,866.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,354,251.71. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,674 shares of company stock valued at $492,576. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company's stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson NYSE: RYZ is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

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