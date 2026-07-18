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Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Ryerson logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” to a “hold,” adding to a cautious analyst outlook. MarketBeat says the stock now carries an average rating of “sell.”
  • Ryerson’s stock was up 0.5% and opened at $29.55, near its 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a beta of 1.67.
  • Recent financial results were mixed: Ryerson reported $0.30 EPS on $1.57 billion in revenue for Q1, while guiding Q2 2026 EPS at $0.38 to $0.42. Insiders have also been selling shares in recent months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryerson presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryerson

Ryerson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RYZ opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.67. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Ryerson has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $311,866.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,354,251.71. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 1,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,080. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,674 shares of company stock worth $492,576. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company's stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson NYSE: RYZ is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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