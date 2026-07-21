Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.37% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Get RHP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. 50,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,491. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $83.82 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 437.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryman Hospitality Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryman Hospitality Properties wasn't on the list.

While Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here