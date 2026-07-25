Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Wells Fargo & Company

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Ryman Hospitality Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wells Fargo upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties to a strong-buy rating, adding to a mostly bullish analyst view on the stock.
  • Other firms have also been positive: Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Truist Financial, and Cantor Fitzgerald all reiterated or raised favorable ratings and price targets. MarketBeat says RHP now has a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $127.10.
  • RHP stock opened at $132.99, near its 52-week high of $133.75, and the company has a market cap of about $8.39 billion. The article also notes that institutional investors own 94.48% of the shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $127.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $83.82 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Ryman Hospitality Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryman Hospitality Properties wasn't on the list.

While Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines