Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $127.10.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $83.82 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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