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SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
SAB Biotherapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded SAB Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” to a “sell,” though the broader analyst view remains more positive overall.
  • The stock is trading around $3.51 and was down about 2%; the company has a market cap of roughly $268 million and reported weak recent earnings, missing EPS estimates.
  • Analysts still largely favor the name, with nine Buy ratings and an average price target of $12.00, while institutional investors have also been active in the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SAB Biotherapeutics.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $22,954,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 700.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,431,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,533 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,730,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,222,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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