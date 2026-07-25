SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $22,954,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 700.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,431,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,533 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,730,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,222,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

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