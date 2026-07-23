Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Trading Down 0.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II shares edged down 0.1% on Wednesday, trading between $8.29 and $8.3350 on volume of 39,231 shares, below its average daily volume.
  • The fund recently ঘোষণাounced a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, payable on July 31 to shareholders of record on July 9, implying an annualized yield of about 8.4%.
  • Institutional ownership has been active, with several firms increasing stakes in the second quarter; overall, hedge funds and other institutions own 22.22% of the stock.
  • Interested in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II? Here are five stocks we like better.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA - Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.3350. 39,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 60,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.1%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,468 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 71,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,549 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Right Now?

Before you consider Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II wasn't on the list.

While Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines