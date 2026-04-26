Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,650 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the March 31st total of 13,046 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,855 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sabine Royalty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 586 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 708 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company's stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

SBR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.81. 17,799 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $62.23 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust's previous monthly dividend of $0.29. Sabine Royalty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.38%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that owns a non-operating royalty interest in a portfolio of oil and gas properties. Rather than engaging in exploration or production activities directly, the trust receives a share of net proceeds from hydrocarbon production on the underlying properties and distributes those proceeds to unitholders on a monthly basis.

The trust was established in 1982 through a transaction with Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, which transferred its overriding royalty interests in numerous wells and acreage to the trust.

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