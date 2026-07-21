Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $49,955,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $34,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,342 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 7,303,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,512,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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