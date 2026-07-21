Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Sabra Healthcare REIT logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sabra Healthcare REIT raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.53-$1.55, above the analyst consensus of $1.50. The company later also listed FY 2026 guidance at $1.55-$1.59 per share.
  • The REIT most recently reported second-quarter EPS of $0.16, matching estimates, while revenue came in at $211.74 million, slightly ahead of expectations and up 20.9% year over year.
  • Sabra continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, annualizing to $1.20 and a 5.7% yield, though the payout ratio is elevated at 190.48%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $49,955,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $34,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,342 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 7,303,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,512,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sabra Healthcare REIT Right Now?

Before you consider Sabra Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sabra Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines