Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 697,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session's volume of 364,608 shares.The stock last traded at $15.17 and had previously closed at $15.38.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Safehold from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Safehold

Safehold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 29.69%.The company had revenue of $97.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Safehold's payout ratio is 44.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safehold by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,158 shares of the company's stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 279,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Safehold by 92.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,504 shares of the company's stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $3,343,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Safehold by 137.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 486,386 shares of the company's stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $984,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

Further Reading

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