Safehold (SAFE) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $110.7780 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $110.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Safehold has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 35.59 and a current ratio of 35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Safehold's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Guardsman Private Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,793 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Safehold from a "market outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Safehold from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAFE

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

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