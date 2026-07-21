Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.63 and traded as low as GBX 597. Safestore shares last traded at GBX 606.50, with a volume of 479,556 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 828 price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an "add" rating and issued a GBX 640 price objective on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 762.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAFE

Safestore Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.63.

Safestore (LON:SAFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 18.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £120.60 million for the quarter. Safestore had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 603 per share, for a total transaction of £301,500. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle.

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