Sagi Niri Sells 34,667 Shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $304,376.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 459,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,030,221.94. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $158,983.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Sagi Niri sold 33,757 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $291,322.91.

On Friday, May 29th, Sagi Niri sold 1,486 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $12,631.00.

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Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of NEXN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 488,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $482.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.64. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nexxen International by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,102 shares of the company's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 56,808 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexxen International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexxen International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 950,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 283,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Nexxen International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexxen International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nexxen raised full-year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue guidance for the second time this year, signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum and improving investor confidence in the company’s outlook.

Nexxen raised full-year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue guidance for the second time this year, signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum and improving investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company launched MCP and agent-to-agent AI integrations for its platform, expanding nexAI capabilities and positioning Nexxen as an early adopter of interoperable AI tools in ad tech.

The company launched MCP and agent-to-agent AI integrations for its platform, expanding nexAI capabilities and positioning Nexxen as an early adopter of interoperable AI tools in ad tech. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: Raymond James raised its target to $11 with an outperform rating, Scotiabank lifted its target to $11 with sector outperform, BTIG increased its target to $10, Needham lifted its target to $10.50, and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating with a $16 target, reinforcing the view that shares have meaningful upside.

Several analysts turned more constructive: Raymond James raised its target to $11 with an outperform rating, Scotiabank lifted its target to $11 with sector outperform, BTIG increased its target to $10, Needham lifted its target to $10.50, and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating with a $16 target, reinforcing the view that shares have meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company also held an analyst/investor day transcript release, which likely helped keep attention on management’s execution and updated strategy.

The company also held an analyst/investor day transcript release, which likely helped keep attention on management’s execution and updated strategy. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sagi Niri disclosed multiple share sales under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, including a larger June 16 sale, which may weigh on sentiment despite the trades being planned in advance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEXN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nexxen International

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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