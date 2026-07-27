Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Saia logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saia holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 21 brokerages, with 11 buy ratings, eight holds, one sell, and one strong buy. The average 12-month price target is approximately $462.72.
  • Several analysts recently raised their outlook, including Wolfe Research and Evercore upgrading the stock to “outperform,” while JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs lifted their price targets to $490 and $494, respectively.
  • Saia’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $1.86 per share versus the $1.82 consensus and revenue of $806.23 million, up 2.4% year over year. Shares opened at $423.68, with a market capitalization of $11.30 billion.
  • Interested in Saia? Here are five stocks we like better.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.7222.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore upgraded shares of Saia from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $441.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Saia in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $423.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12-month low of $249.32 and a 12-month high of $494.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $444.97 and its 200-day moving average is $405.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $806.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Saia by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 763 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,858 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Saia Right Now?

Before you consider Saia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saia wasn't on the list.

While Saia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines