Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.7222.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore upgraded shares of Saia from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $441.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Saia in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $423.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12-month low of $249.32 and a 12-month high of $494.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $444.97 and its 200-day moving average is $405.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $806.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Saia by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 763 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,858 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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