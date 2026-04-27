Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $454.88 and last traded at $446.6320, with a volume of 49572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.44.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 target price on Saia in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Saia from $414.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $392.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Saia's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total transaction of $1,856,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,842,478.40. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,073. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $226,770,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $209,976,000 after acquiring an additional 651,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 35.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,273,396 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $680,564,000 after acquiring an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $130,411,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Saia by 141.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 557,129 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $166,782,000 after purchasing an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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