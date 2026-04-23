Saia (SAIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $784.0580 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $431.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.98. Saia has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $451.91. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,073. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 5,226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.95, for a total transaction of $2,027,426.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,646.45. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Saia by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Saia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Saia by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Saia from $352.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $413.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Saia from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $392.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIA

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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