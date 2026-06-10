SailPoint's (SAIL) "Overweight" Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.87% from the company's current price.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on SailPoint in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SailPoint from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.74.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL

SailPoint Stock Down 11.5%

SAIL opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. SailPoint has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.02.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 18,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $215,596.98. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,355,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,534,614.46. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 47,444 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $543,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,786,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,469,989.52. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 102,573 shares of the company's stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 7,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

SailPoint News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

Positive Sentiment: SailPoint reported Q1 earnings of $0.05 per share, topping the $0.04 consensus, and revenue rose 21.5% year over year to $280.14 million. The company also highlighted AI identity initiatives and “Agentic Fabric” on its earnings call, which may support the long-term growth story. SailPoint Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Results

SailPoint reported Q1 earnings of $0.05 per share, topping the $0.04 consensus, and revenue rose 21.5% year over year to $280.14 million. The company also highlighted AI identity initiatives and “Agentic Fabric” on its earnings call, which may support the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive after the quarter, including BTIG reaffirming a Buy rating with an $18 price target and Barclays raising its target to $22, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. BTIG Research rating update

Several analysts remained constructive after the quarter, including BTIG reaffirming a Buy rating with an $18 price target and Barclays raising its target to $22, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized SaaS momentum and AI-driven identity management, but investors are waiting to see whether these initiatives translate into faster net-new ARR and stronger retention trends. TipRanks earnings call highlights

The earnings call emphasized SaaS momentum and AI-driven identity management, but investors are waiting to see whether these initiatives translate into faster net-new ARR and stronger retention trends. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, SailPoint’s stock fell sharply after the release as guidance appeared to be only in line to slightly below expectations, with FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 versus a $0.32 consensus and Q2 EPS guidance near the low end of estimates. MarketBeat earnings report

Despite the beat, SailPoint’s stock fell sharply after the release as guidance appeared to be only in line to slightly below expectations, with FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 versus a $0.32 consensus and Q2 EPS guidance near the low end of estimates. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms launched shareholder investigations alleging possible securities-law violations after the stock’s post-earnings drop, which may keep pressure on sentiment in the near term. Sail shareholder investigation

Multiple law firms launched shareholder investigations alleging possible securities-law violations after the stock’s post-earnings drop, which may keep pressure on sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators pointed to weaker net-new ARR, slowing growth, and a rich valuation as reasons for caution, suggesting the market is worried the quarter did not show enough acceleration to justify the stock’s recent run-up. Seeking Alpha rating downgrade

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

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