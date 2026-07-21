Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.79, but opened at $167.06. Salesforce shares last traded at $171.7820, with a volume of 1,977,113 shares changing hands.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Salesforce from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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